National Ice Cream Cone Day Brings Sweet Celebrations to Southwest Florida

Today, September 22nd, is National Ice Cream Cone Day — basically the best excuse ever to go out and grab a cone. Sure, you can eat ice cream straight out of the carton or scoop it into a bowl, but let’s be honest: nothing beats ice cream in a cone. It’s cold, it’s sweet, and somehow it just feels like summer even if the calendar says fall. Sugar cone, waffle cone, sprinkle cone — however you roll, a cone just makes ice cream taste better.

I grew up thinking ice cream cones were a “special occasion” thing. But now I say, why wait? We’ve got so many great spots here in Southwest Florida that you can practically celebrate every day. My go-to place? Cape Creamery in Cape Coral. Their waffle cones are huge and smell like they were baked five minutes ago. Another local legend is Love Boat Ice Cream — if you haven’t been there yet, you’re missing out. And hey, if you’re in a pinch, even Publix can hook you up with a pint and a box of cones for a DIY ice cream night at home.

National Ice Cream Cone Day is also about having a little fun. You could hit up your favorite shop, look for special deals, or even set up your own “make-your-own cone” bar at home with all the toppings. Sprinkles, gummy bears, crushed Oreos — go WiLD.

Even the Lee County Sheriff’s Office gets in on the ice cream fun with their “ice cream response Team.” I actually got an ice cream cone from them at an event over the weekend and it was awesome. There’s just something about seeing your local sheriff handing out a scoop of chocolate chip that makes you smile.