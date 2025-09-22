ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

National Ice Cream Cone Day Brings Sweet Celebrations to Southwest Florida

Cones over cups any day — National Ice Cream Cone Day is the perfect excuse to scoop, sprinkle, and support local spots!

Budman
National Ice Cream Cone Day celebrates the magic of sugar and waffle cones, with Southwest Florida locals scooping up sweet treats!
Budman's iPhone

Today, September 22nd, is National Ice Cream Cone Day — basically the best excuse ever to go out and grab a cone. Sure, you can eat ice cream straight out of the carton or scoop it into a bowl, but let’s be honest: nothing beats ice cream in a cone. It’s cold, it’s sweet, and somehow it just feels like summer even if the calendar says fall. Sugar cone, waffle cone, sprinkle cone — however you roll, a cone just makes ice cream taste better.

I grew up thinking ice cream cones were a “special occasion” thing. But now I say, why wait? We’ve got so many great spots here in Southwest Florida that you can practically celebrate every day. My go-to place? Cape Creamery in Cape Coral. Their waffle cones are huge and smell like they were baked five minutes ago. Another local legend is Love Boat Ice Cream — if you haven’t been there yet, you’re missing out. And hey, if you’re in a pinch, even Publix can hook you up with a pint and a box of cones for a DIY ice cream night at home.

National Ice Cream Cone Day is also about having a little fun. You could hit up your favorite shop, look for special deals, or even set up your own “make-your-own cone” bar at home with all the toppings. Sprinkles, gummy bears, crushed Oreos — go WiLD.

National Ice Cream Cone Day celebrates the magic of sugar and waffle cones, with Southwest Florida locals scooping up sweet treats!Budman's iPhone

Even the Lee County Sheriff’s Office gets in on the ice cream fun with their “ice cream response Team.” I actually got an ice cream cone from them at an event over the weekend and it was awesome. There’s just something about seeing your local sheriff handing out a scoop of chocolate chip that makes you smile.

So today, whether you’re team sugar cone or team waffle cone, take a few minutes to celebrate. Support your favorite local spot, snap a picture, and treat yourself. Life’s too short not to lick the cone. Happy National Ice Cream Cone Day, everyone! 

Ice Creamice cream coneLocalSouthwest Florida
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Team Europe pose with the trophy after winning the Laver Cup in the final match of the tournament during Day Three of the Laver Cup 2019
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 22Michael Garaventa
Andre Ward speaks during the press conference at the Roosevelt Ballroom
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 21Michael Garaventa
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 20Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect