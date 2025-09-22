Pillsbury Releases Limited-Edition Sourdough Funfetti Mix After Taylor Swift’s Baking Comments

On September 18, a fresh take on sourdough landed in stores as Pillsbury Funfetti rolled out their sprinkle-filled bread kit. Just 1,500 boxes will go on sale at $9.99 starting September 24.

The colorful, speckled mix comes in at 16.6 ounces, mixing classic sourdough with pops of color. Eager bakers need to move quickly - sales kick off right at noon ET on Funfetti's website.

"Funfetti has always been about making celebrations more colorful... With this launch we're giving fans a new way to bake joy into life's moments — whether it's a weekend bake, an album-listening party or just an everyday moment made brighter with sprinkles," said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company.

The mix keeps the classic tang of sourdough while mixing in rainbow sprinkles throughout. Each box comes with everything you need: bread mix, yeast, and a special sprinkle packet.

This release comes just before Taylor Swift's new album "The Life of a Showgirl" drops on October 3. Swift talked about her baking hobby during a podcast chat on August 13.

During her "New Heights" podcast appearance, Swift shared stories about baking for the host's family. She made sprinkle-packed bread for Jason Kelce's kids, plus other fun flavors like blueberry lemon.

Before they made it official, Instagram was full of people connecting the dots between the product and Swift's music themes. Fans had picked up on Swift's recent kitchen experiments.