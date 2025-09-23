Blue Angels Return to Southwest Florida Skies

Going to air shows is awesome. The roaring engines, the crazy stunts, the smell of jet fuel in the air – it’s like a rock concert in the sky. I’ve been to a bunch of air shows over the years and always thought they were cool. But you know what makes an air show top-notch? The U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Those blue and gold jets aren’t just planes – they’re superheroes with wings.

I’ve never actually seen the Blue Angels up close at an air show. Usually the only time I’ve caught them is during a big game, streaking across the sky over a stadium for 10 seconds. But this November, it’s happening for real. After taking 2024 off because of hurricanes, the Florida International Air Show is back at Punta Gorda Airport November 1–2. And this time the Blue Angels are headlining – their first Punta Gorda appearance since 2012.

That’s not all. The U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demo Team will also be showing off the Fighting Falcon, one of the fastest, wildest jets in the world. And there are even more performers to keep your jaw on the floor:

Aaron Deliu pulling off championship-level aerobatics.



Warbird Thunder flying "Ol Growler," a WWII-era SNJ Texan with a throaty roar.



Doug Litton twisting his Extra 300-S into shapes you didn't think planes could make.



The Chuters Jump Team parachuting in with patriotic style.



Families will love the new hands-on zones like the Innovators STEM Pavilion, where you can try VR goggles, check out drones, and even see real airplane parts up close. Plus, the Family Aviation Experience lets kids and parents dream about flying the next generation of jets.

Tickets are online only at floridaairshow.com, with discounts for veterans and active military. Prices go up at the gate, so grab yours early.