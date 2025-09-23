Chuck Lager Restaurant Coming to Gulf Coast Town Center After $1M Renovation

A new laid-back dining spot, Chuck Lager, will open at 9980 University Plaza Drive in south Fort Myers this October. The old Chili's location is getting a million-dollar facelift.

Naples resident Jim Tovey, who quit his finance job in Boston back in 2017, leads the project. His lease signing in February hit some snags - permit delays and building setbacks, as local workers scrambled to repair hurricane damage across the area.

"Chuck Lager brings to the table the food we love the most... We have everything from burgers to tacos to something with Italian flare... It's a great place for conversations... If you want to have a drink with your loved one or you want to bring your family or if you want to drink some beer with your boys—that's fine too," said celebrity chef Fabio Viviani to Gulfshore Business.

Artwork on the walls shows their made-up namesake's global adventures - from Portland to Bavaria, Brooklyn to Santiago. These scenes complement their American food with international touches.

They've teamed up with local breweries, featuring Naples' Kaleidoscope Beer Co.'s Heavy Lifter Scotch ale and Cape Coral's Scotty's Bierwerks' Red Rider amber lager. They'll pour drinks from Garrison Brothers and Wicked Dolphin distilleries too.

The chain got its start near the Delaware-New Jersey border in 2020 and now runs just three spots after shutting down locations in Barrington, NJ and Orlando, FL.

Located by Gulf Coast Town Center off Alico Road and I-75, they'll handle catering, throw private parties, and start things off with a VIP opening bash.