Margaritaville At Sea To Set Sail From Miami

One of the most fun cruises I’ve been on was to The Bahamas on Margaritaville at Sea and they just announced that soon they’ll be setting sail from Miami. Last…

Marija
Margaritaville at Sea

One of the most fun cruises I've been on was to The Bahamas on Margaritaville at Sea and they just announced that soon they'll be setting sail from Miami.

Last year when I sailed in April on the Paradise, it was out of West Palm Beach and in June they began sailings on the Islander from Tampa. It was just a 2-night cruise, but it was a perfect getaway. The food and drinks were delicious, the entertainment was top notch and being able to check out another country for a day was a blast. I did an excursion to Paradise Cove on Freeport in The Bahamas for a kayaking and snorkel experience that was amazing. Getting to swim right next to sea turtles was incredible. I would 100% go back for another, maybe even a little longer next time. And today it was announced that soon they'll be sailing a brand new ship from a brand new port.

Margaritaville has a brand new ship, Beachcomber, that will be setting sail from PortMiami in 2027. This will be the largest ship in the Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line and will offer 4-8-night itineraries to new, exciting destinations.

Brad Schwaeble, COO of Margaritaville said in a press release: "The debut of Beachcomber in PortMiami is a clear reflection of how Margaritaville continues to grow in bold and meaningful ways. This ship brings our brand's signature energy and spirit of adventure to life on a larger scale, offering guests even more ways to experience the Margaritaville state of mind at sea."

Reservations are open now for the first sailings on Beachcomber in 2027 to Curaçao, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, USVI, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Bimini, Bahamas, Aruba and Bonaire.

You can find more info and make a reservation here

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
