Willow Sage Hart Shines in Radio City Music Hall Debut with Hugh Jackman and Pink

Heather Matthews
At Radio City Music Hall on September 20, a young talent made her mark. Willow Sage Hart took the stage with her mom, Pink, and Hugh Jackman during Jackman's From New York, With Love shows.

The teen star shone bright in a red ball gown. She sang two tracks — "A Million Dreams" from The Greatest Showman and Pink's 2006 song, "Who Knew." Willow's voice led the way while Jackman and Pink added depth to the mix.

Willow told Pink she was "scared" while they waited in the wings. "Aw, you're going to do so good," her mother assured her, as reported by People. Later, Jackman touted Willow's debut on Instagram

The night marked another big step for the 14-year-old artist. She'd sung with Pink at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Back in 2021, she made waves at the Billboard Music Awards, where the mother-daughter duo sang "Cover Me in Sunshine."

From New York, With Love mixes hits from The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man. Three final performances will conclude the run on October 3 and 4.

