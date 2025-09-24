7 Brew Opens Port Charlotte Shop, Creates 70 Jobs and Helps Local Animals

A new 7 Brew Coffee shop opened in Port Charlotte. The September 23 launch created dozens of jobs locally, highlighted by a donation to support animals in need.

Located in front of Town & Country Shopping Center at 4275 S. Tamiami Trail, this location represents another milestone in the company's rapid expansion. With 485 shops across the U.S., they're already planning a North Port location.

The shop stands out with an impressive variety of drink options. Workers skip traditional speaker boxes, taking orders in person using tablets.

"We call them brewistas, not baristas," said Madden Montgomery to Gulf Shore Business.

Seven signature drinks lead the menu. From the sweet Blondie to the rich German Chocolate, guests can customize any drink to their liking - whether sugar-free or dairy-free.

Florida operations director Mitch Stutler focuses on personal connection. "The best way to introduce the brand is to meet people face to face," he said, mentioning they're happy to offer free drinks to build customer loyalty.

Tyler Lyons serves as GM alongside training manager Ella Kirkpatrick. A dedicated training team includes Paige, Ariana, Landree, Xavier, Ariena, Sam, and Addysen.

Beginning as a small shop in Arkansas in 2017, the chain has grown to become America's second-largest drive-thru coffee brand after Dutch Bros. They're aiming to open 2,500 more locations nationwide.