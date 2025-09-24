Cape Coral Residents Getting New Trash Pickup Days Starting Oct. 20

Starting Oct. 20, Cape Coral will change trash pickup schedules. The shift aims to correct pickup delays and boost service in this fast-growing Florida city.

The city's trash system needs an update. Census data shows Cape Coral's size has grown rapidly in the past decade. More people mean more trash, and the old system can't keep up.

The waste team plans to teach better trash habits. They'll have workshops and give out guides to help people understand proper waste disposal and recycling practices under the new schedule.

Smart planning went into the new routes. Trucks will burn less fuel and move through streets faster. Each area still gets top service, just more efficiently.

Before making these changes, officials spent time listening. They read surveys and sat through meetings with locals. What people said shaped the final plan.