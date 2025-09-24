Silly String Smackdown: Florida Woman Turns Toy Into a Weapon

Silly String was one of my absolute favorite toys growing up. I’d hide behind corners, finger on the trigger, waiting to blast my sister the moment she walked by. Did she get mad? Nope. She’d laugh, shriek, and then run off to grab her own can. Sure, it could be a nightmare if it got stuck in your hair, but it was worth it. Back then, I never imagined it could be anything but harmless fun.

But here in Florida, apparently anything can be turned into a weapon—even Silly String. According to FOX13, a woman named Krystl Watts, 48, decided to take this classic party toy and give it a hard-core twist. Police say she confronted a man at the OCC Road House off 49th Street North and blasted him with Silly String. So far, it’s still kind of funny. But then, she threw the empty can at his head—hard enough to cut his forehead. Ouch. The silly turned serious real fast.

Police arrested Watts on a misdemeanor battery charge, and court records show she’s already bonded out of jail. But man, if there’s one place where something like this could happen, it’s Florida. We’ve seen everything used as a weapon here—alligators, flip-flops, even frozen pizzas—so Silly String was bound to make the list at some point.