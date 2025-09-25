October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there are a few 5k runs taking place in Southwest Florida next month to support the cause.

Whether it’s a friend, a family member, or someone in our community, we’ve all seen the strength it takes to face breast cancer head-on. That’s why being part of efforts to raise money and awareness feels so meaningful. I love seeing all the support from different sports teams and companies every year who partner with non-profits, make pink-themed products and donate to support research and care. And by making a purchase or a donation, it's a way to stand beside those who are battling right now and honoring the survivors who continue to inspire us. If you're looking for a way to get involved locally, right here in Southwest Florida there are a few 5k runs happening next month.

5K Runs in Southwest Florida Support Breast Cancer Awareness This October

There’s something so powerful about coming together for a cause that’s bigger than ourselves. And there are a few 5k runs that will be taking place next month right here in Southwest Florida. By taking part, know that every step and every dollar will help bring hope, support, and the possibility of a brighter future for women.

In Punta Gorda on October 4, it's the 2025 Pink Glow 5k. This nighttime event at Founders Square in Babcock ranch will benefit the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of SWFL. You can sign up or make a donation here

On October 11 the Partners for Pink 5k will take place at Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. This run will benefit Partners for Breast Cancer Care, which is a charity right here in Southwest Florida, so all funds will stay local. In addition to the run there will also be entertainment and music, refreshments and other fun activities. You can find info and sign up here

Saturday, October 25 it's the Making Strides of Southwest Florida walk at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples. This event encourages people to come out, wear pink, walk and donate to support research, education, advocacy and patient services. There is no registration fee, but you can register to be a part of the 3.1 mile walk here