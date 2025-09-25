ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Bad Bunny and Adidas Drop New Sneaker Collection Celebrating 5-Year Team-Up

A fresh collaboration hits stores September 27, as Adidas unveils its latest creation with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. Their new drop marks five years of joint projects, with the…

Heather Matthews
Bad Bunny performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

A fresh collaboration hits stores September 27, as Adidas unveils its latest creation with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. Their new drop marks five years of joint projects, with the Adizero SL 72 taking center stage.

This special edition, dubbed Nostalgic Trio, blends key elements from three past Forum releases. Rich brown suede meets soft pink panels, while hints of baby blue dance across the mesh foundation. Each detail pays tribute to the First Café, Easter Egg Pink, and Baby Blue editions.

Fans got their first peek at "Adidas Para Bad Bunny: The Archive" in Puerto Rico. The August showcase packed in over 150 pairs of shoes, from past hits to secret prototypes that had never been shown before.

Want to snag a pair? The Bad Bunny x Adidas "Nostalgic Trio" is available on the Adidas CONFIRMED App. You can download the app directly from their website.

AdidasBad Bunny
Heather MatthewsWriter
Related Stories
Zedd performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicCoachella 2026 Sells Out in Record Time: Demand Soars Amid Industry ResurgenceHeather Matthews
A split image of Chappell Roan on the left and Nancy Wilson on the right.
MusicChappell Roan Rocks ‘Barracuda’ with Nancy Wilson at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium
Harry Styles arrives for the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: September 25Megan Zahnd
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect