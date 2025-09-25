Bad Bunny and Adidas Drop New Sneaker Collection Celebrating 5-Year Team-Up

A fresh collaboration hits stores September 27, as Adidas unveils its latest creation with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. Their new drop marks five years of joint projects, with the Adizero SL 72 taking center stage.

This special edition, dubbed Nostalgic Trio, blends key elements from three past Forum releases. Rich brown suede meets soft pink panels, while hints of baby blue dance across the mesh foundation. Each detail pays tribute to the First Café, Easter Egg Pink, and Baby Blue editions.

Fans got their first peek at "Adidas Para Bad Bunny: The Archive" in Puerto Rico. The August showcase packed in over 150 pairs of shoes, from past hits to secret prototypes that had never been shown before.