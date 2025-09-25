The countdown to Halloween is on and this year you can face your fears and earn $666.

There’s something magical about this time of year. Now that fall is here, even if it doesn't feel like it in Southwest Florida, suddenly everything feels a little spooky. There are pumpkin patches starting to open, haunted houses to brave, lights and decorations going up. And you have the perfect excuse to curl up on the couch with a stack of scary movies, from classic horror to creepy thrillers. And you can face your fears and earn $666.

Face Your Fears and Earn $666

I was just talking to a few friends earlier and we were talking about our favorite horror movies. One buddy said his was either The Conjuring series or Insidious, another said Child's Play. While I have a few, I think the original Halloween might be mine. But there are so many good ones out there. And if you plan on diving into some of them this fall, you can get paid for it!

CableTV is hiring for a position they're calling a "Thrillternship". You can get paid to watch, rank and review the scariest movies out there. If you're chosen, you'll pick 5 scary movies off their list of 13. Then, they'll pay you $666, plus a $50 Uber Eats gift card and a 1-year subscription to Screambox so you can watch horror flicks all year long.

I checked out the application and it should only take you a few minutes. Other than contact info, you're asked what you think the spookiest movie is and why and also why you would be perfect for the job. You do need to apply by October 7.