Impersonating Police: Ex-Florida Cop Busted Playing Detective

Impersonating a police officer? Who in their right mind would want to do that? That’s the kind of move that lands you in handcuffs real quick. I’ve had a few jobs over the years — Back in high school I worked at Burger King and could build a Whopper like nobody’s business. But just because I once wore the crown (literally, the paper one) doesn’t mean I can waltz in today, fire up the fryer, and act like I still work there. Same thing with being a cop. Once you’re out, you’re out.

But apparently not everyone got that "Don't try Impersonating Police" memo. According to WFLA, Volusia County deputies said they ran into 39-year-old Paul Fluty in Deltona. He’s a former Miami-Dade police officer who, according to detectives, decided to pull out his old badge and pretend he was still on the force. He even told them he was doing some work with the U.S. Marshals trying to find a missing girl whose phone had pinged nearby. Sounds like something out of a TV crime drama, right?

Impersonating Police Goes Wrong:

The deputies weren’t buying it. Bodycam video reportedly shows Fluty flashing his badge and showing a photo on his phone that had some kind of his credentials. He also had an excuse for why he wasn’t in a marked police car — saying the girl “runs from cops.” But a quick check revealed the truth: Fluty was fired from the Miami-Dade Police Department earlier this year. Hours later, deputies arrested him for impersonating police.

Oh yeah, and this guy, before he was Impersonating Police, was once named “Officer of the Year” back in 2020 after being injured on duty. Now he’s locked up in Jail on a $2,000 bond. Detectives think he’s actually a some kind of private detective who may have been there working an insurance case. But none of that matters when you’re playing dress-up as law enforcement.