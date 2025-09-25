Kool-Aid Just Made Halloween in Florida “Scary” Refreshing
Sweating in a werewolf costume? Chill out with Ghoul-Aid! Because even monsters need a break in Florida heat.
So this Halloween, I’m switching it up. Forget the same old mini candy bars—I’m handing out Kool-Aid! Yes, the new Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry pouches, and I’m honestly kinda excited about it. These things are awesome.
I was just doing some regular shopping at Walmart when I spotted a box of these spooky Kool-Aid pouches on the shelf. Bright colors, zombies, the words “glow in the dark”—I was sold immediately. Then I saw them again at Publix, so yeah, they’re pretty easy to find around here.
And let me tell you, here in Southwest Florida, Halloween is no sweater-weather situation. You’re sweating in a werewolf costume by 6 p.m. and trying not to melt. So when you’re out trick-or-treating in that Florida heat, something cold and fruity hits way better than another chocolate bar.
The flavor is called Zom-Berry, which sounds creepy, but it’s basically a SCARY blue raspberry. And like I said—they glow in the dark. Seriously. Just put the pouch under any light for five minutes, and then BAM: glowing, spooky goodness. Perfect for trick-or-treating at night!
There’s even a little Berry-Kool matching game printed on the box, which is kinda fun when you're just chilling at home with nothing to do. So yeah, if you want to do something different (and actually cool) this Halloween, grab a box of Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry. It’s scary good, easy to hand out, and way more fun than handing out the same candy everyone else is giving...