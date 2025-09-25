Kool-Aid Just Made Halloween in Florida “Scary” Refreshing

So this Halloween, I’m switching it up. Forget the same old mini candy bars—I’m handing out Kool-Aid! Yes, the new Ghoul-Aid Zom-Berry pouches, and I’m honestly kinda excited about it. These things are awesome.

I was just doing some regular shopping at Walmart when I spotted a box of these spooky Kool-Aid pouches on the shelf. Bright colors, zombies, the words “glow in the dark”—I was sold immediately. Then I saw them again at Publix, so yeah, they’re pretty easy to find around here.

And let me tell you, here in Southwest Florida, Halloween is no sweater-weather situation. You’re sweating in a werewolf costume by 6 p.m. and trying not to melt. So when you’re out trick-or-treating in that Florida heat, something cold and fruity hits way better than another chocolate bar.

The flavor is called Zom-Berry, which sounds creepy, but it’s basically a SCARY blue raspberry. And like I said—they glow in the dark. Seriously. Just put the pouch under any light for five minutes, and then BAM: glowing, spooky goodness. Perfect for trick-or-treating at night!