Fall is here and it's officially spooky season and a piece of paranormal history is going up for auction this Halloween.

As soon as September 1 hits, I'm all about Halloween. Some people like to wait for fall to arrive. But it's a fun season, so I like to jump right in. I've already been to some haunted houses and have watched some scary movies, with more of both on the calendar. I was asking a buddy yesterday which horror flicks I should add to my list. He said his favorites are those in The Conjuring series. I shockingly haven't seen any of them, so I'll be starting this weekend. And if you too are a big Conjuring fan, a piece of paranormal history is going up for auction on Halloween.

A Piece Of Paranormal History Going Up for Auction This Halloween

What makes The Conjuring series so terrifying is that it isn’t just another made-up Hollywood ghost story, it's actually rooted in real events. The movies are inspired by the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a husband and wife team of paranormal investigators who claimed to have encountered some of the most chilling hauntings in history.

Back in 1971, the Perron family moved into a 19th-century farmhouse in Rhode Island. There, they reported a series of chilling encounters with spirits. As things continued, renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren were called in to study the case. It's said that they conducted a seance in hopes of cleansing the home. This is the home that inspired the very popular movie franchise and it's now going up for auction on Halloween.