A Piece Of Paranormal History Going Up for Auction This Halloween
Fall is here and it's officially spooky season and a piece of paranormal history is going up for auction this Halloween.
As soon as September 1 hits, I'm all about Halloween. Some people like to wait for fall to arrive. But it's a fun season, so I like to jump right in. I've already been to some haunted houses and have watched some scary movies, with more of both on the calendar. I was asking a buddy yesterday which horror flicks I should add to my list. He said his favorites are those in The Conjuring series. I shockingly haven't seen any of them, so I'll be starting this weekend. And if you too are a big Conjuring fan, a piece of paranormal history is going up for auction on Halloween.
What makes The Conjuring series so terrifying is that it isn’t just another made-up Hollywood ghost story, it's actually rooted in real events. The movies are inspired by the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a husband and wife team of paranormal investigators who claimed to have encountered some of the most chilling hauntings in history.
Back in 1971, the Perron family moved into a 19th-century farmhouse in Rhode Island. There, they reported a series of chilling encounters with spirits. As things continued, renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren were called in to study the case. It's said that they conducted a seance in hopes of cleansing the home. This is the home that inspired the very popular movie franchise and it's now going up for auction on Halloween.
While I'm not sure I'm brave enough to even tour the home, if you are, this is your chance to own a piece of paranormal history. Find more info on the auction here