It's spooky season, but it always is in the true crime world and Hulu has launched a terrifying new documentary that exposes the horror of being stalked.

I'm a huge fan of true crime. I have been for a long time. And I credit that to growing up in a house once owned by a serial killer. I'm fascinated at what makes bad guys do what they do. And the investigations that follow after a crime has been committed. And I know it's not just me. True crime is one of the most popular genres on streaming services nowadays. Between true crime or fictional crime, it's pretty much all I watch and read. I can't get enough of it. And if you enjoy watching documentaries, there's a new one on Hulu streaming now that has me keeping my head on a swivel.

A Terrifying New True-Crime Documentary Exposes the Horror of Being Stalked

I do a lot of things by myself, including traveling around the world. So I feel like I have my wits about me. But you just never know what could be lurking. Or who could be watching.

Stalking Samantha started streaming on Hulu last month and what this poor girl endured is heartbreaking and terrifying. She met a guy named Christopher in college, and in what she thought was just a friendship turned into 13 years of her being stalked. That eventually wasn't enough for him and he kidnapped her in the middle of the night. This 3-episode series dives into police work, tactics of her stalker and the long-term affect on victims. Hearing Samantha tell her story of what she endured over the years is suspenseful and horrifying, something that no one should ever have to go through.