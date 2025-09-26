From Viral Fame to Gen Z Anthems: How Chappell Roan’s Debut Album Defined a Generation

Few artists in recent memory have burst onto the scene as dramatically as Chappell Roan has. Her teased hair and drag makeup, paired with her powerhouse vocals and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, have received adoration from fans across every demographic. However, Roan has struck a chord particularly with Gen Z audiences. From trending online to developing an album that resonates with fans, Roan's musical journey has spanned from viral TikToks to international commercial success.

Chappell Roan's Origin Story

As many fans now know, Chappell Roan is the drag persona that Kayleigh Amstutz dons before stepping foot on stage. Kayleigh Amstutz is from Missouri and was first noticed after posting YouTube videos. In 2014, she uploaded an original song, "Die Young," and caught the attention of Atlantic Records.

Known then as Kayleigh Rose, her debut EP School Nights received a generally positive, albeit subdued, reception. Troye Sivan promoted Kayleigh Rose in those early days, long before the world would know her as Chappell Roan.

Setbacks Before Success

Despite her unique voice and impressive talent, Roan faced setbacks before she enjoyed commercial success. In April 2020, Roan released "Pink Pony Club," the LGBTQ+ anthem that was inspired by her experiences at a Hollywood gay club. However, the song didn't take off; while it received critical acclaim, it underperformed commercially. As a result, Atlantic Records dropped Kayleigh Rose from the label, and she moved back home to Missouri.

During this setback, she worked odd jobs to survive, but she didn't give up on her musical career. She regularly posted on social media, showing a different side of herself to the public. This challenging experience shaped her creative vision and gave rise to the artist we know and love today.

Chappell Roan's Debut Changed Everything

On September 27, 2023, Roan released The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess through Island Records. However, her debut album didn't gain commercial momentum until 2024. The album is unabashedly queer, covering themes of love and self-discovery. It includes hit singles such as "Casual," "Femininomenon," and "Red Wine Supernova."

Strategic Collaborations and Tour Support

Roan collaborated with Dan Nigro and Island Records for her debut album. Nigro had worked with Roan since 2018 and had experience working with pop stars, such as Olivia Rodrigo. After the success of her debut album, Roan and Nigro worked together on her upcoming sophomore album.

Roan's participation in Olivia Rodrigo's Tours also contributed to her rise to fame. Roan opened for Rodrigo for the Sour Tour in 2022 and the Guts World Tour. This worldwide exposure boosted Roan's streaming numbers and helped establish her as a performer. The pair surprised fans on August 20, 2024, when Roan joined Rodrigo onstage to perform "HOT TO GO!."

Viral Success and Chart Domination

Since 2024, Roan has enjoyed jaw-dropping commercial success. Not only did Roan have several songs go viral on social media, but multiple singles charted on the Billboard Top 100. Some of her Billboard achievements include:

"Pink Pony Club" peaked at No. 4 and spent 61 weeks on the chart.

"Good Luck, Babe!" reached No. 4, spending 52 weeks in total on the chart.

"The Giver" debuted at No. 5 after her Saturday Night Live performance, spending eight weeks on the chart.

"HOT TO GO!" peaked at No. 15, with 25 weeks on the chart.

Award Recognition

Roan continued to have success from her debut album, performing at concerts and festivals and appearing on live TV. Roan stunned the audience at the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards with her performance of "Good Luck, Babe!" as she channeled Joan of Arc. That same night, she took home the Video Music Award (VMA) for Best New Artist, which was a huge win because this VMA had previously gone to icons such as Nirvana, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish.

Roan also took home the 2025 GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist. She had received other nominations as well, including Record of the Year. And to think that just a few years prior, she had been dropped by her record label. It was a career-defining year for Roan and a banner moment for LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream pop music.

Your Favorite Artist's Favorite Artist

Roan cheekily refers to herself as "Your favorite artist's favorite artist," which is proven by the love she receives from other musicians. Various musicians have released covers of her hits, and many others have expressed their admiration for her style, her representation of the LGBTQ+ community, and her artistic vision. These are some artists who have covered Roan's music:

Authentic Connections With the Gen Z Audience

More than any other demographic, Roan has made a tremendous impact on Gen Z listeners. They embrace her queer identity and celebrate her drag persona. Roan challenges industry norms, and her fans love her for it. Roan is authentically herself, whether she's online, on stage, or in person.

Ushering In a New Era of Pop Stardom