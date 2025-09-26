Hostess Takes Over Halloween With ScaryCakes and Spooky Twinkies

This Halloween, you know you wanna be the hostess with the mostess. Everybody does. You wanna be that house—the one kids point at and whisper, “That’s the cool house.” Forget the plain old candy bars and off-brand gummies. This year, go for something different, something that’ll make your trick-or-treat stash legendary. I’m talking about Halloween-themed Hostess cakes. Yup, the same Hostess you grew up loving—CupCakes, Twinkies, but with a spooky twist.

First off, Hostess has seriously gone all-in for fall. They’re bringing back their Pumpkin Spice Twinkies, Iced Pumpkin CupCakes, and Maple Glazed Donettes—basically the snack trifecta of autumn. But the real fun starts with their Halloween lineup: ScaryCakes, FrankenCakes, and Spooky Twinkies. I’ve tried them all (don’t judge me), and I can confirm these things are next-level. ScaryCakes are soft chocolate cake with bright orange icing and that classic squiggle. FrankenCakes are yellow cake topped with wild green icing. And the Spooky Twinkies? Chocolate cake filled with creamy goodness, just like you dreamed as a kid.

Hostess Takeover:

My personal favorite? ScaryCakes, hands down. Maybe it’s the orange frosting—something about it just screams Halloween. I’ll admit, green frosting like on the FrankenCakes makes me pause, but it’s still a total vibe if you’re brave enough. And Spooky Twinkies? I’ll never turn one down, ever. Chocolate Twinkies are basically my kryptonite.

Another cool thing? Hostess made these in trick-or-treat packs, so you’re not stuck opening a giant box and re-bagging everything. The individual wrappers have Halloween designs, so they’re perfect for candy bowls. You’ll look like the most thoughtful (and tastiest) house on the block.