Listen to Win: Haunted Walk at Calusa Nature Center

Are you ready? By day the Calusa Nature Center is peaceful and beautiful. But at night during Haunted Walk it becomes something else entirely. This October join us for Terror…

Are you ready? By day the Calusa Nature Center is peaceful and beautiful. But at night during Haunted Walk it becomes something else entirely.

This October join us for Terror in The Woods – the creepiest haunted walk you’ll ever survive.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. Get your tickets now before they vanish.

Terror In The Woods at Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium, where nature turns against you. Get your tickets now at CalusaNature.org.

Listen to B1039 to win a 4-pack of tickets!

Material Terms - On Air:

  • How to enter: Listen to win
  • Dates of contest: 9/29/25 - 10/3/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 4 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $80
  • Who is providing the prize: Calusa Nature Center
Diana BeasleyEditor
