Listen to Win: Taylor Swift The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

B1039 has your tickets to the screening of Taylor Swift's "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.", in select movie theaters October 3rd through 5th. You'll see the exclusive world premiere of the…

Diana Beasley

B1039 has your tickets to the screening of Taylor Swift's "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.", in select movie theaters October 3rd through 5th.

You’ll see the exclusive world premiere of the music video “The Fate of Ophelia”, plus behind-the-scenes footage, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on her 12th studio album.

Listen all week to win your tickets on Thee #1 Hit Music Station… B1039!

Material Terms - On Air:

  • How to enter: Listen to win
  • Dates of contest: 9/29/25 - 10/3/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $40
  • Who is providing the prize: Republic Records
Taylor Swift
Diana BeasleyEditor
