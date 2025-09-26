Listen to Win: Taylor Swift The Official Release Party of a Showgirl
B1039 has your tickets to the screening of Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.”, in select movie theaters October 3rd through 5th. You’ll see the exclusive world premiere of the…
B1039 has your tickets to the screening of Taylor Swift's "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.", in select movie theaters October 3rd through 5th.
You’ll see the exclusive world premiere of the music video “The Fate of Ophelia”, plus behind-the-scenes footage, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on her 12th studio album.
Listen all week to win your tickets on Thee #1 Hit Music Station… B1039!
Material Terms - On Air:
- How to enter: Listen to win
- Dates of contest: 9/29/25 - 10/3/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $40
- Who is providing the prize: Republic Records