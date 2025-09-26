Listen to Win: Taylor Swift The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

B1039 has your tickets to the screening of Taylor Swift's "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.", in select movie theaters October 3rd through 5th.

You’ll see the exclusive world premiere of the music video “The Fate of Ophelia”, plus behind-the-scenes footage, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on her 12th studio album.

Listen all week to win your tickets on Thee #1 Hit Music Station… B1039!

Material Terms - On Air: