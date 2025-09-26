This Day in Top 40 History: September 26

On Sept. 26, 2009, Jay-Z broke Elvis Presley's record for most No. 1 albums as a solo artist when The Blueprint 3 topped the charts. With this accomplishment, Jay-Z had 11 chart-topping albums. He managed to bring the number to an impressive 14 before Taylor Swift dethroned him with The Tortured Poets Department. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 26.