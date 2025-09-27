ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
B1039 Day…Big Announcement On The Way

Friday, October 3rd is officially B1039 Day. Recognized by the City of Naples with a proclamation and even the Key to the City. And to celebrate, we’re about to do…

Diana Beasley

Friday, October 3rd is officially B1039 Day.

Recognized by the City of Naples with a proclamation and even the Key to the City.

And to celebrate, we’re about to do something B1039 has never done before. Ever.
Something so Taylor-riffic, Swifties won’t believe it.

We can’t say what it is… not yet.
But if you love Taylor Swift, this could be the moment you’ve been waiting for.

Friday, October 3rd at 6AM sharp, a massive surprise drops.
We’re giving you 1,039 reasons to know we’re not playing around.

This Taylor Moment is powered by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys.
Call 1-800-747-FREE that's 1-800-747-3733.

History is about to be made.

What could it be? Find out...only on Swiftwest Florida’s #1 Hit Music Station, B1039.

Diana BeasleyEditor
