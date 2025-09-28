Peacocks Become Victims in Florida Man’s Cruel Feud With Neighbor

Man, I’ve always loved birds, especially peacocks. They’re like living rainbows strutting around with feathers that don’t even look real. If somebody tells me they’ve got a pet peacock, my first thought is, “Dang, that person must be super cool.” I picture a peaceful backyard with these fancy birds roaming around while some chill person feeds them snacks. That’s why what I’m about to tell you makes me so mad.

In Pasco County, Florida, a guy named Craig Vogt, totally flipped out on his neighbor. According to WTSP, Her name’s Tricia Day-Barker, and all she was doing was giving a little food to his peacocks. Like, if a peacock came up to me looking for a snack, of course I’d feed it. They’re beautiful and curious and just want a treat. But instead of being grateful someone liked his birds, Vogt got furious.

He Claimed to Have Eaten His Peacocks:

He actually killed not one but two of his own pet peacocks. And he didn’t just do it quietly—he left a letter in his neighbor’s mailbox bragging about it, basically saying he’d keep killing the birds if she didn’t stop feeding them. That’s next-level petty and cruel. According to the sheriff’s office, he cut the birds’ necks with a knife, bled them out, and then cooked them in a frying pan. He even told deputies he planned to kill the rest of the peacocks just so nobody else could take them.

I can’t even wrap my head around that. These birds were his pets, and instead of protecting them, he used them like weapons in an argument. It’s honestly heartbreaking. Tricia was just trying to be kind, and this guy acted like she was the villain.