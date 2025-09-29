Sabrina Carpenter’s New Song Kicks Off TikTok Home Tour Craze
A catchy tune by Sabrina Carpenter, called “House Tour,” has sparked a wild craze on TikTok, according to Just Jared. TikTok users are getting playful with the song’s concept. Short…
TikTok users are getting playful with the song's concept. Short clips pop up daily, with people giving tours of everything from cozy corners to famous film locations. The trend keeps growing, with fresh takes on the theme showing up each day.
“When you hear it, it's very fun, it's very unserious, but it was a concept that I had. When we wrote it, it was a really cute night and it was one of my last nights with my — , I made this whole album with three people, Amy [Allen], Jack [Antonoff] and John [Ryan] and it felt like a band in a lot of ways and this was our last night all together and we were like, ‘Come on, guys, let's just go out to dinner and have a fun night, we've done a lot, we've written a lot,' and we ended up kind of like, ‘What if we spend the next hour just trying s–t and seeing what sticks?'” she explained.
She added, “And there’s only so many ways that you can sort of make that a great song, and I had this idea of a house tour and I’m the house. It comes sometimes just like lightning, in a moment. It’s a very quick process, and we leave, and we come back, and we’re like, ‘So, it’s actually good, I think.’”
Carpenter’s new song, born from that last-night writing session, is out now on all music streaming platforms.