Black Eyed Peas Drops 25th Anniversary Vinyl Edition of ‘Bridging The Gap’

A fresh spin on hip-hop history has hit turntables with the 25th anniversary pressing of Bridging The Gap. Dropped on September 26, music collectors can pick between classic black or limited brown vinyl pressings.

This double-record set packs the original 13 tracks that first shook speakers in 2000. Standouts include the raw energy of "B.E.P. Empire," the smooth grooves of "Weekends" with Esthero, and their breakthrough hit "Request + Line" with Macy Gray's soulful vocals.

The LA group's impact runs deep. Over the years, they've sold 65 million records and grabbed six GRAMMYs. Their music still moves crowds — "Rock That Body" sparked 5.5 million TikTok clips, with a combined 16 billion views.

Time has proven kind to these iconic tracks. Rolling Stone praised the "uncluttered but muscular production, deft samples and smart rhymes," noting how each listening reveals new layers.

Additional star power fills the grooves. De La Soul adds fire to "Cali To New York," while Les Nubians and Mos Def shine on "On My Own." Wyclef Jean brings his signature style to "Rap Song."

The vinyl splits into four sides:
Side A rolls out "BEP Empire," "Weekends," "Get Original," and "Hot."
Side B delivers "Cali To New York," "Lil' Lil'," and "On My Own."
Side C drops "Release," "Bridging The Gaps," "Go Go," and "Rap Song."
Side D closes out the set with "Bringing It Back," "Tell Your Mama Come," and "Request + Line."

The album marks one piece of the group's 30th year celebration, which has brought classic albums back to physical formats through 2025.

