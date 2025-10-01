Lee County Sheriff’s Office Offers Free Peace of Mind While on Vacation

I have to say it — I absolutely love the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Living in Southwest Florida, we’re lucky to have a department that’s always thinking ahead about our safety. And you can tell they get it. Because let’s be honest: even when you’re supposed to be relaxing on a beach somewhere, sipping a mojito, your brain sometimes won’t stop worrying. Did I lock the front door? Did I close the garage? What about that Amazon package sitting on the porch? It’s hard to enjoy vacation mode when you’re picturing burglars instead of palm trees.

That’s why I think what LCSO does for us is awesome. They offer FREE vacation house checks — and I mean free free. No fees, no gimmicks. You sign up, and while you’re away, trained personnel from their Civilian Support Unit (CSU) actually swing by your house. They check your doors, windows, and gates to make sure they’re secure and undamaged. They’ll keep an eye out for anything unusual, and even make roving patrols during the time you’ve told them you’ll be gone.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Free Checks:

It’s basically like having a team of friendly neighborhood guardians making sure nothing goes wrong while you’re gone. These CSU volunteers are trained, professional, and giving their time to keep Lee County safe. That’s seriously cool — and it gives you the chance to actually enjoy your vacation, stress-free.

I picture myself on the beach at sunset, toes in the sand, sipping my drink, and finally being able to breathe easy knowing someone back home is checking in. No more worrying about the mail piling up or that one sketchy neighbor peeking at your driveway.

If you live in Lee County and want to sign up for a vacation house check, it’s super simple. Scan the QR code on their flyer, or call the Civilian Support Unit at 239-477-1000 to schedule. You’ve worked hard for that vacation — you’ve earned it.