If you've ever dreamed about going on vacation with your favorite celebrity chef, there's a cruise for you setting sail from Miami next year.

I'm not much of a cook, but I am a huge Food Network fan. You'd think after all the years of me watching the channel that I'd have picked up a tip or two, and while I probably have, I still just prefer to eat than to actually cook. I have my favorite shows like Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, The Kitchen, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Food Network Star. But I really enjoy just about all of them. And of course, with those that visit different cities and restaurants, my list of places to get to continues to grow. In addition to food, traveling is another favorite hobby of mine. And if this sounds like you, there's a cruise setting sail from Miami next year that combines both.

Celebrity Chef Cruise Sets Sail From Miami Next Year

Chefs Making Waves Presents: Bobby Flay & Friends is a 5-night cruise setting sail aboard the Norwegian Joy November 6-11, 2026. If you've ever been too a food and wine festival, think of it as that, but at sea. The cruise will head to Montego Bay, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman with a slew of celebrity chefs. Just to name a few, on board will be Bobby Flay, Scott Conant, Marc Murphy, Damaris Phillips and Ayesha Nurdjaja. And yes, you'll be able to interact directly with them through Q&A sessions, panels, signings and more.

Bobby Flay said in a press release: "I’m beyond thrilled to bring together such a talented group of chefs and friends for an unforgettable culinary adventure at sea." And to be able to see cooking demonstrations from these chefs and enjoy curated dining experiences will be incredible.

Presale bookings are open now and you can save $100 per cabin if you book before October 15.