Creative Fun for All Ages at the Ag Expo’s Living Competition

Some people tell me that making Halloween costumes out of duct tape is “creative.” Honestly, I never really thought about it that way. To me, it was just messing around with tape and trying not to get stuck to the kitchen table. But you know what? I guess it is creative.

And that’s the thing—creativity doesn’t always have to mean you’re painting the Mona Lisa or sewing some fancy quilt. It can be little things. Maybe you whip up something amazing in the kitchen, or you draw wild doodles in your notebook, or you can turn a pile of scraps into something totally cool. I once made a birdhouse out of a McDonald’s cup. I thought it was pretty clever, but the birds? They thought it was even cooler.

That’s why I think the Southwest Florida Ag Expo’s Creative Living Competition is such a big deal. It’s not just for “artsy” people—it’s for anyone who’s got a spark of creativity. Registration kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 1, and the best part? It’s totally free to enter.

Creative Living:

This competition has eight different divisions, so there’s seriously something for everybody:

Fabric & Threads – quilts, embroidery, and all things textile.

– quilts, embroidery, and all things textile. Handcraft – woodworking, jewelry, and other handmade creations.

– woodworking, jewelry, and other handmade creations. Cottage Food – your best homemade goodies (as long as they follow Florida’s Cottage Food Law).

– your best homemade goodies (as long as they follow Florida’s Cottage Food Law). Fine Art – paintings, drawings, mixed media magic.

– paintings, drawings, mixed media magic. Photography – from sunsets to selfies (well, maybe not selfies).

– from sunsets to selfies (well, maybe not selfies). Tablescape – yeah, that means fancy table settings.

– yeah, that means fancy table settings. Home Gardening & Horticulture – plants, flowers, garden vibes.

– plants, flowers, garden vibes. S.T.E.A.M. – cool projects that mix science, tech, engineering, art, and math.

The competition is open to anyone living in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hendry, or Lee counties. All you have to do is register at Showman.app by 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. Each person who enters even gets a free admission ticket to the Expo.

And trust me, it’s worth going. The Creative Living exhibits will be on display during the Southwest Florida Ag Expo, happening Feb. 26–March 8, 2026, at the Lee County Civic Center Complex. This year’s theme is “Roots ‘n’ Rides: A Celebration of Tradition”—so you’ll get a mix of agricultural history, rides, food, and flat-out fun.