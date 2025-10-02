Midnight Treat Alert: Free Italian Ice for You and Your Bestie This Friday

This Friday, October 3, there’s a sweet reason to stay up late together! As everyone gets ready to play new music on repeat, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is dropping a midnight surprise.

At exactly 12:00 a.m. ET, open the Rita’s Ice app and enter the secret promo code: SHOWGIRL.

The first 1,989 fans to use the code under the “Offers” section will score a reward: one free small Italian Ice with any treat purchase.

The code is only available Friday, October 3, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET—or until it runs out!

One reward per person, and it’s valid on October 3 only.

It’s the ultimate late-night treat for girls’ nights, bestie hangouts, or a fun mom-and-daughter snack break—Italian Ice in hand while you hit repeat on your favorite new songs.