Midnight Treat Alert: Free Italian Ice for You and Your Bestie This Friday
This Friday, October 3, there’s a sweet reason to stay up late together! As everyone gets ready to play new music on repeat, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is…
This Friday, October 3, there’s a sweet reason to stay up late together! As everyone gets ready to play new music on repeat, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is dropping a midnight surprise.
At exactly 12:00 a.m. ET, open the Rita’s Ice app and enter the secret promo code: SHOWGIRL.
- The first 1,989 fans to use the code under the “Offers” section will score a reward: one free small Italian Ice with any treat purchase.
- The code is only available Friday, October 3, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET—or until it runs out!
- One reward per person, and it’s valid on October 3 only.
It’s the ultimate late-night treat for girls’ nights, bestie hangouts, or a fun mom-and-daughter snack break—Italian Ice in hand while you hit repeat on your favorite new songs.
You can grab the app in the Apple or Google Play store, or head to ritasice.com/app to join. Plus, app users get free treats, birthday rewards, and special offers all year long!