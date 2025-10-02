TIME Reveals 2025 Next 100 List Showcasing Global Rising Stars in Entertainment, Innovation and Leadership

TIME magazine unveiled its annual Next 100 list on September 30. The list puts fresh faces in the spotlight — from music star Tate McRae to actor Jonathan Bailey and business whiz April Koh on the covers.

The picks are split into five groups: Artists, Phenoms, Innovators, Leaders, and Advocates. Sam Jacobs shared with TIME, "While we track those at the top of their game, the Next 100 shines light on stars still climbing."

At just 22, McRae has taken the music world by storm. Her songs have been played over 20 billion times during her world tour. Dakota Johnson told TIME, "Tate pulls you in. I'm excited to watch her grow as she makes her mark on pop music."

Bailey earned his spot through standout roles in "Jurassic World: Rebirth" and "Wicked". His Shameless Fund backs LGBTQ+ causes. Ariana Grande shared with TIME, "Meeting him felt like catching up with an old friend — instant connection."

The list features young change-makers like 16-year-old Elliston Berry, who inspired federal legislation to fight online bullying. In New Zealand, 23-year-old Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke broke records as the youngest Māori member of parliament. Tramell Tillman made history with his Emmy win for "Severance" — a first for a Black actor in drama supporting roles.

Musicians fill the Artists section, with names like Gracie Abrams, GloRilla, Becky G, and Teyana Taylor.

TIME staff worldwide pitched in to pick winners. Cate Matthews, who led the picks, told TIME, "Each person on this list jumped in when things got tough — and did amazing things."