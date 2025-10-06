Safety Shines in Lee County Thanks to Our Sheriff’s Office

Safety first, right? Well, that’s how this story starts—though it sure didn’t feel that way at the time. Over the weekend, I was packing up after a gig—nothing that screams danger—when one of my DJ lights decided to drop like a WWE champ straight onto my finger. Bam. Instant gash. I’m standing there thinking, “Cool, love that for me,” when I spot a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy nearby. Deputy Core swoops in like a true safety superhero—calm as Batman, fast as The Flash—and gets my finger cleaned and bandaged in no time.

Then, just as I’m feeling grateful, I go to start my car… and my battery’s dead. (Probably left the door cracked—safety fail on my part.) Guess who jumps in to save me again? Yep, Deputy Core. Two rescues, one night. Someone get this hero an action figure—because she deserves a spot in my safety collection, right next to Superman.

Moments like that remind me why you can always count on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Carmine Marceno and his team are all about promoting community safety, and October is their time to shine. Even if Florida doesn’t really fall, the season still brings shorter days, more activities, and a whole new focus on safety awareness. Whether it’s at a concert, a festival, or a late-night gig, safety is something that’s always part of the conversation.

Speaking of safety, let’s talk packages. The fall shopping season ramps up, and so do the deliveries. (Yes, my action figures are on their way—because no one’s buying them for me, so I’ve gotta handle that safely myself!) Unfortunately, this time of year also brings porch pirates looking for easy steals. You can boost your safety game by installing a video doorbell, directing deliveries to a secure location, and grabbing packages as soon as they land. Keeping things out of sight means keeping your doorstep safe.

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year, but even spooky season needs a safety plan. With all the costumes, candy, and crowds, it’s easy to get distracted. Make sure your walkways are well-lit for trick-or-treaters and to deter any not-so-friendly visitors. Keep decorations clear of locks, windows, and security cameras—because safety comes before spooky vibes. Check your security systems before Halloween night so you’re not fixing tech issues while kids are ringing the doorbell every three minutes.

Family safety is a big deal, too. Parents, go out with your little goblins. Teens, stick with your crew. And drivers—please, slow down in neighborhoods. Some costumes are darker than my morning coffee, and kids don’t always look both ways before sprinting toward candy. A few extra seconds of caution can make a world of difference for everyone’s safety.

October’s packed with fun—football games, pumpkin patches, haunted walks—but staying mindful of safety helps us enjoy all of it without worry. Small habits like locking doors, keeping cameras working, and turning lights on go a long way.

And here’s something you might not know: the Lee County Sheriff’s Office offers over a dozen free crime-prevention and safety programs. They cover practical tips for neighborhoods, businesses, churches, and community groups—all designed to make safety a shared mission. If you’d like to schedule one, call (239) 477-1CRU (1278) or email CRU@sheriffleefl.org. Trust me, it’s worth it.