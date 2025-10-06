Trolli Crawls Into the Dew-Verse with New Zero-Sugar Flavor

You know one of my all-time favorite candies? Trolli gummy worms. I could eat those things by the handful back in the day—the chewy texture, the sour sugar, those neon colors that practically glow in the dark. But since becoming type-two diabetic, the gummy worm life had to go. No more Trolli crawlers for me… or so I thought.

Then one day, while cruising through my local Walmart Neighborhood Market, I spotted something in the soda aisle that made me do a double-take. Trolli and Mountain Dew had joined forces. Yeah, you read that right—Trolli x Mountain Dew. Two brands that were practically made for each other. And right there in front of me was the unicorn of all collaborations: Mountain Dew Zero Sugar x Trolli Cherry Lemon. You better believe I snatched that 12-pack faster than you can say “Do the Dew.”

Now, I’ve had cherry lime soda before, but cherry lemon? Never. This one hits different. It’s got that classic Mountain Dew citrus kick, but with a tangy Trolli twist.. Sweet, sour, and refreshing all in one. The first sip was like gummy worms doing a dance party on my tongue. And the best part? Zero sugar. That means I can finally taste the fun again without breaking any rules.

I later found out that Trolli—the actual inventors of the gummy worm! They created this wild crossover with Mountain Dew over the summer. They dropped two new flavor experiences:

Trolli x Mountain Dew Sour Brite Crawlers , featuring citrus, cherry, and blue raspberry worms infused with that signature Dew flavor.



, featuring citrus, cherry, and blue raspberry worms infused with that signature Dew flavor. And the Mountain Dew Zero Sugar x Trolli Cherry Lemon soda I just discovered.

