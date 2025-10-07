Lady Gaga Opens Up About Dreams of Motherhood as ‘Next Starring Role’

During a recent Late Show appearance with Stephen Colbert, pop star Lady Gaga spoke about starting a family. The 39-year-old singer, born Stefani Germanotta, shared her plans with fiancé Michael Polansky on the October 3 broadcast.

"I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But, what I really want is to be a mom. That's my next starring role, I hope," said Lady Gaga.

The star and Polansky sealed their bond in April 2024 during a mountain trek. "We went rock climbing. We'd been rock climbing before, which was super fun," Lady Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel Live. "He had the ring in his backpack so it was super cute."

Both have strong views on child-rearing. "That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people," Lady Gaga told Elle, per People. "It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat … I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are."

At 42, Polansky runs the Parker Group for tech pioneer Sean Parker after graduating from Harvard in 2006. Their first meeting came through an unexpected matchmaker — Lady Gaga's mom, Cynthia, who boldly declared to her daughter, "I think I met your husband" after crossing paths with Polansky.

At last month's MTV Video Music Awards, Gaga claimed the Artist of the Year title. Her winning words touched on their bond: "To my partner in all things, Michael. Creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream. You have been my partner every step of the way."