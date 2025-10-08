Spooky Season is here and Burger King has launched their Monster Menu just in time for Halloween.

While it doesn't quite feel like fall in Florida, I absolutely love this time of year. Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays, and the lead up with all the festivities is such a great time. I've already done a few theme park events and did a haunted maze last weekend. This weekend, I'll be going to pick my pumpkin to carve. And of course taking some fall photos for the 'gram is a good time too. Whether it's scary or more family-friendly, I'm all about the fall fun. And that includes some themed food and drinks at different restaurants. And Burger King just launched their Monster Menu, just in time for Halloween.

Burger King Launches Monster Menu Just In Time For Halloween

I'm a big fan of anything themed, and of course with my love of Halloween I couldn't let this pass me by. I saw a commercial for Burger King and their Monster Menu the other day and knew I had to have it. And it's so fun. I have to say the chicken nuggets are my favorite. Bat and fang-shaped nuggets? Say less.

So what's all included? Each of the 4 items are sold individually, but they're also sold as a package deal. At the BK in Fort Myers, it was $16.49 for all four, so I had to try it all. First up is the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper. It's everything you love about a Whopper, with bacon, but on an orange bun with black sesame seeds. Next are the Vampire Nuggets, which, yes, are adorably shaped as bats and vampire fangs. Then you have the Mummy Mozzarella Fries in a super cute mummy-themed box. And finally for dessert is the Franken-Candy Sundae that had Oreo crumbles on top, a franken-candy syrup that tasted like berry of some sort and popping candy (like soft Pop Rocks) on top. It was all so fun!