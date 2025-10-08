Farmer Mike’s 11th Annual Fall Festival & Corn Mazes
Fall fun is back in Southwest Florida! Join us in Fort Myers and Bonita Springs for Farmer Mike’s 11th Annual Fall Festival, packed with family-friendly activities, tasty treats, and plenty of photo ops.
🌽 Corn Mazes – Explore our 5-acre maze by day, or brave the Haunted Maze on select nights.
🎃 Pumpkin Patch – Pick the perfect pumpkin straight from the vine.
🍴 Food & Fun – Enjoy local food vendors, craft booths, and Farmer Mike’s N’Season Restaurant.
🎶 Entertainment – Live music, games, and fun for all ages. Kids 2 and under are free!
📍 Fort Myers: 8751 Gladiolus Drive
📍 Bonita Springs: 26031 Morton Avenue
Plan your perfect fall day (or spooky night) at Farmer Mike’s!
👉 Visit FarmerMikesUPick.com for hours, tickets, and full event details.
Listen to B1039 to win a 4-pack of tickets to Farmer Mike's Fall Festival + Haunted Maze
Material Terms - On Air:
- How to enter: Listen to win
- Dates of contest: 10/6/25 - 10/31/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 23
- What the prize is: 4 tickets
- What the prize value is: $76
- Who is providing the prize: Farmer Mike's