Listen to Win: Pretty Woman at Broadway Palm

B1039 wants to send YOU to see the hit Broadway musical Pretty Woman at Broadway Palm in Fort Myers! Based on the blockbuster 90s movie, it’s the ultimate feel-good love story—with big laughs, unforgettable music, and all the romance you remember brought to life on stage.

Win your way in with dinner and a show for an unforgettable night out! Listen all this week for your chance to call in and score tickets.

Pretty Woman: The Musical—live on stage this October at Broadway Palm.

For tickets and showtimes, visit BroadwayPalm.com.

Material Terms - On Air: