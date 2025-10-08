ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Taylor Swift Shuts Down Question About Career Ending After Travis Kelce Engagement

Melissa Lianne
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Swift struck back at suggestions she might end her music career after getting engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce. The topic surfaced while she spoke about The Life of a Showgirl, her latest work, released on Oct. 3.

"That is a shockingly offensive thing to say," Swift fired back at the question about marriage leading to career retirement, according to Gridiron Heroics. "That's not why people get married, so that they can quit their job."

Swift lit up when talking about her future husband's support. "I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do," she said. The singer added, "That's the coolest thing about Travis — his drive for football matches my passion for music."

The Chiefs tight end picked a special moment to pop the question: right after Swift joined his podcast. She shared how he turned his backyard into a flower-filled wonderland while they recorded for hours. The setup took careful planning.

Not missing a chance to capture the moment, Kelce had arranged a secret detail. "My tour photographer was hiding in new bushes that weren't there before," Swift revealed with a laugh. "He went all out — 10 out of 10. We got the whole thing on camera."

On The Graham Norton Show, Swift talked about her next steps. "The album comes first — it's huge right now. Wedding plans will follow, and I can't wait," she told the host.

The Life of a Showgirl is available now, marking Swift's first musical release since she started dating the Kansas City football star. Fans can pick up the album and exclusive merchandise by visiting Swift's website.

Taylor SwiftTravis Kelce
Melissa LianneWriter
Download our station app





