Fall is such a fun time of year and if you're looking for things to do with the family, Lee County Parks & Recreation are hosting a bunch of fun October events.

I've always loved the fall season. When I lived up north, it was about the changing colors of the leaves and the arrival of cooler weather. But I love it here in Florida even more that we get to have all the fall fun, but we don't have to wear boots and jackets to enjoy it. There is so much going on in Southwest Florida in the weeks leading up to Halloween. I always say that if you're bored on the weekends, it's your own fault. So if you're looking to get out and about and take it all in, Lee County Parks & Recreation has some events coming up that sound like a blast.

Fall Fun Awaits As Lee County Parks & Recreation Hosts October Events

The countdown to Halloween is on, but between now and then, there is so much to do.

Fall Festival- Lakes Park, Fort Myers

Starting this Friday, October 10 through Halloween Friday, October 31, the Fall Festival is happening at Lakes Park in Fort Myers. There will be a pumpkin patch, themed inflatables for the kids to play in and hayrides. Plus, Scarecrows in the Park to check out. And the Halloween Express train is a must-do. Find more info here.

Spooktacular Night- Estero Park, Estero

Saturday, October 18 will be a night of FREE family fun at Estero Park. There will be a trunk-or-treat, a movie on the big screen, plus food trucks and a donation drive to benefit CROW. Click here for more info.

Family Fall Festival- North Fort Myers Park, North Fort Myers

Friday, October 24 from 6-8:30pm will be a fun event for the whole family at North Fort Myers Park. This free event will feature a costume contest, candy, games, and a photo booth. Plus, businesses and community organizations will be giving out candy and information. Find more info here.

Monster Mash Bash- Veterans Park, Lehigh Acres

Friday, October 24 will be an evening full of spooky fun for the whole family from 6:30-9pm. There will be a trick-or-treat trail, live music and games. And it's free! Find more info here.

Trunk or Treat Movie in the Park- Wa-Ke-Hatchee Park, Fort Myers