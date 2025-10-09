ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Halloween Oreos Get a Monster Makeover You Can Dunk in Milk

Oreos? Yes please. You know how kids love food that’s fun-shaped? Like, sure, chicken nuggets are good—but make them dinosaur-shaped and suddenly they taste ten times better. That same magic…

Halloween Oreos are back and spookier than ever, with dual-colored creme, creepy cut-outs, and glow-in-the-dark packaging.
Oreos? Yes please. You know how kids love food that’s fun-shaped? Like, sure, chicken nuggets are good—but make them dinosaur-shaped and suddenly they taste ten times better. That same magic totally works for Oreos. My kid couldn’t have been more pumped when we saw the new Halloween Edition Oreos hit the shelves. Because let’s be honest—nothing beats that classic combo of chocolate cookies and creamy filling, whether you’re dunking them in milk, twisting them apart, or eating the whole thing in one bite like a champ.

I’ve been spending a lot of time putting together my daughter’s Halloween costume this year, and you know how I get her to hang out with me while I’m knee-deep in duct tape fashion making? Oreos. Daddy-daughter bonding powered by chocolate and creme. Works every time.

Now, this year’s cookies aren’t your typical orange “Boo!” pack Oreos. Nope—Oreo went full mad scientist with the 2025 Spooky Colored Creme Cookies. For the first time ever, they’ve got two layers of creme—green and bright orange—sandwiched between the classic chocolate cookies. And each one’s got a Halloween design pressed into it too. It’s like edible Halloween art.

Glow in the Dark:

Now before you ask—no, the cookies themselves don’t glow in the dark (even though that would be awesome). It’s just the packaging that glows, which still looks wicked cool on the snack shelf. I found them at Walmart in all kinds of packs—from 4-count king-size to 45-count family bags. Perfect for trick-or-treaters, lunchboxes, or just “quality control testing” while building a Halloween costume.

