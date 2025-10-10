Shawn Mendes Returns to Stage with ‘On The Road Again’ Tour After 3-Year Hiatus

Back on stage after three years away, Shawn Mendes lit up TD Garden in Boston on September 25. The show marked his return to big venues on the On The Road Again Tour.

Eight cities make up the North American stretch, starting in Boston and ending at LA's Hollywood Bowl on October 17. Up-and-coming musician Eddie Benjamin warms up crowds each night as the opening act.

"I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognise and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows," Shawn Mendes wrote on Instagram, per Her Campus. "It's an honour and I'm just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love."

Mental health concerns cut short his previous Wonder World Tour in 2022. He stopped after just seven shows, putting his well-being first.

His fifth album, Shawn, came out on November 15, 2024. Before tackling arenas again, he tested the waters with intimate shows on his For Friends and Family Only Tour, spanning August 2024 to April 2025.

Each night of the new tour spans a decade of music. Crowds sing along to hits from "Stitches" to "In My Blood." The shows mark ten years since his first release, Handwritten, hit shelves.