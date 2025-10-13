ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Bachelor Nation Takes to the Waves Next Year From Miami

If you love everything about The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation takes to the waves next year from Miami. Themed cruises are all the rage and nowadays they have…

Marija
Bachelor Nation Takes to the Waves Next Year From Miami
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

If you love everything about The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation takes to the waves next year from Miami.

Themed cruises are all the rage and nowadays they have one for pretty much anything you're into. It's a fun way to combine a vacation with something you love. Not to mention you'll be surrounded by other like minded people. From music festivals at sea like Monsters of Rock, EDSea and Country Music Cruise to TV fandoms to wellness retreats, there really is something for everyone. And next year, if you're a fan of Bachelor Nation, there's a cruise for you. And it sets sail right from Miami.

Bachelor Nation Takes to the Waves Next Year From Miami

Are you ready for all the drama on the high seas? Then this is the cruise for you. Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea is setting sail November 16-20, 2026 from Miami and heading to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. In true Bachelor fashion, Jesse Palmer will be the Master of Ceremonies with Wells Adams and Hannah Brown to be your hosts. There will be a ton of other favorites in attendance as well including Ryan and Trista Sutter, Sean and Catherine Lowe, Rodney Mathews, Jess Edwards, Caelynn Bell and Spencer Conley.

There will plenty of fun from different activities with stars, plus tell all panels, Q&As, karaoke, cocktail parties, photo ops, Bachelor Nation trivia & bingo, theme parties and more. Plus, you'll be sailing on the Norwegian Joy featuring bars, 11 dining options, go-karts, waterslides, a casino and more.

You may even start your own love story, you never know. But you won't know if you don't go and it's less than 400 days away. And now through March 16, 2026 you can secure your cabin for only $100 down per person.

Find more info on Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea here

Bachelor NationCruiseReality TV
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
There something about a great snack food that just hits right, especially when watching a big game or snacking during work.
Human InterestFlorida’s Most ‘Iconic’ Snack Food is a Tasty TreatAnne Erickson
Simone Biles of The United States poses for photos with her multiple gold medals during day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Hall
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 13Michael Garaventa
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates during the victory ceremony after wins the Men's Elite race during the Virgin Money London Marathon at United Kingdom
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 12Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect