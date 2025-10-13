If you love everything about The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation takes to the waves next year from Miami.

Themed cruises are all the rage and nowadays they have one for pretty much anything you're into. It's a fun way to combine a vacation with something you love. Not to mention you'll be surrounded by other like minded people. From music festivals at sea like Monsters of Rock, EDSea and Country Music Cruise to TV fandoms to wellness retreats, there really is something for everyone. And next year, if you're a fan of Bachelor Nation, there's a cruise for you. And it sets sail right from Miami.

Bachelor Nation Takes to the Waves Next Year From Miami

Are you ready for all the drama on the high seas? Then this is the cruise for you. Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea is setting sail November 16-20, 2026 from Miami and heading to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. In true Bachelor fashion, Jesse Palmer will be the Master of Ceremonies with Wells Adams and Hannah Brown to be your hosts. There will be a ton of other favorites in attendance as well including Ryan and Trista Sutter, Sean and Catherine Lowe, Rodney Mathews, Jess Edwards, Caelynn Bell and Spencer Conley.

There will plenty of fun from different activities with stars, plus tell all panels, Q&As, karaoke, cocktail parties, photo ops, Bachelor Nation trivia & bingo, theme parties and more. Plus, you'll be sailing on the Norwegian Joy featuring bars, 11 dining options, go-karts, waterslides, a casino and more.

You may even start your own love story, you never know. But you won't know if you don't go and it's less than 400 days away. And now through March 16, 2026 you can secure your cabin for only $100 down per person.