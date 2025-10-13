If you're looking for a fun night out with a great rom-com, Pretty Woman is now playing at Broadway Palm.

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers is such a great venue with so many incredible shows. The whole evening is wonderful from the dinner (and dessert!) to the show itself. Some of the shows that I've seen are unknown to me ahead of time, and some, like Pretty Woman are classics. I actually didn't know going into this one that there was a Pretty Woman: The Musical, but I'm so glad there is. I was invited to go as a member of the media and brought my parents along with me and we all highly enjoyed it.

Pretty Woman Is Now Playing At Broadway Palm

You remember Pretty Woman the movie featuring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. If you loved this hit from the 90's, you'll love this feel good musical now playing at Broadway Palm. It's everything you love about the movie with songs mixed in. It's funny, it's heartwarming and the singing and dancing makes it a little extra fun.

Some standout actors in this performance include Abigail Gordiany who played Kit, Vivian's friend on the street and Errol Service Jr. who actually played a few different characters. They were both absolutely hilarious. And I mean laugh out loud funny that had the whole place going.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is playing at Broadway Palm now through November 15. For more info and to purchase tickets, click here

Other shows coming to Broadway Palm for the 2025-2026 season include: