Publix Smackdown: Florida Man Turns Grocery Aisle Into WWE Event

Every Monday, I make my weekly trip to Publix. It’s my happy place, grab some snacks, score a few BOGOs, and get ready for Monday Night RAW. But never, and I mean never, did I expect to see actual wrestling in a Publix. Yet that’s exactly what went down in Miami, where the shopping aisles turned into a steel-cage match.

According to WPLG, it all started near the entrance of a Publix on Southwest 163rd Street. Two women got into a heated argument that turned into a full-blown brawl. They slammed into the greeting card display, sending “Happy Birthday” and “Get Well Soon” cards flying everywhere! It was like confetti at WrestleMania. Wigs were snatched, paper was flying, and chaos was in full swing.

Then out of nowhere enters the shirtless contender. No entrance music, no pyrotechnics, just pure Florida man energy. This dude, later identified as Climont Mann, decided he wasn’t just there for snacks. Nope, he grabbed a metal store shelf like it was a steel chair! Then he started swinging at the two women on the ground. The dude went full Monday Night RAW right in the middle of Publix.

Publix Brawl:

People stood around watching, some filming, others still trying to finish their grocery run like nothing was happening. You know you’re in Florida when someone’s getting whacked with a shelf and another shopper’s just walking by with a loaf of bread and a BOGO sign.

By the time police arrived, the fight had spilled into the parking lot. Greeting cards, headphones, a random loaf of bread, and one woman’s wig were all left behind as evidence of what can only be described as “Publix Mayhem.”

Two people ended up in the hospital, others got treated by fire crews, and everyone involved got trespassed from the store. Mann, the shirtless superstar, was arrested and hit with a list of charges that included aggravated battery.

Now, I don’t know about you, but when I hit up Publix, the only thing I’m fighting for is the last pack of BOGO cookies. So if you ever find yourself at a Miami Publix, maybe keep it cool, because some folks came for groceries… and others came for glory.