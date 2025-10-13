‘Wicked: For Good’ Breaks 2025 Presale Record, Surpassing ‘Frozen’ and ‘The Lion King’

The highly anticipated sequel film Wicked: For Good set a new record for first-day ticket presales in 2025, surpassing previous blockbuster milestones and ranking above Frozen and The Lion King on the all-time PG-rated presale list. Scheduled for release on Nov. 21, the film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Presales began on Oct. 8, reflecting massive fan anticipation following the record-breaking success of the first installment.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good continues the story of Elphaba and Glinda, with a cast including Erivo, Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum. Universal Pictures has confirmed the addition of new material, including an expanded opening and a new version of “Wonderful” featuring Glinda. The soundtrack will debut alongside the film.

The sequel features new compositions by Stephen Schwartz, including two original songs: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Erivo, and “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande. Both tracks were previewed in a sneak peek from Universal Pictures and are said to play key roles in advancing the story. Schwartz praised the stars' performances, highlighting the songs' emotional significance to the plot.

The new teaser shared another high-tension interaction, this time between Elphaba and The Wizard, with Goldblum playing the Wizard, which should ramp up any excitement for this film. In addition, Grande launched two limited-edition perfumes inspired by the musical, available exclusively at Ulta Beauty, with scents inspired by Glinda and Elphaba.

Fans who purchased tickets through Fandango could also participate in the company's Round-Up program to support charitable causes. The film will be released in IMAX, Dolby, ScreenX, and 4DX formats.