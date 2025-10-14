Haunted Car Wash in Cape Coral Promises Suds and Screams

Wait.. A Haunted Car wash? Okay, listen. I love Halloween just as much as the next guy: costumes, candy, the occasional "Did that clown just move??" panic attack. But sometimes you want something different, right?

Well, what if I told you there's a haunted experience happening INSIDE A CAR WASH?

Yep. You heard me. A haunted car wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Cape Coral is doing something totally outside the box (or should I say inside the tunnel) with their Tunnel of Terror. And no, this isn’t a metaphor. It’s literally a haunted car wash where your ride gets sparkly clean while YOU get the living daylight scared out of you.

It's all happening October 24th and 25th, from 7 to 9 PM, right on Del Prado Boulevard. You roll in, pay $20 (which is already cheaper than most haunted houses), and boom — you’re getting their premium $26 "Works" wash PLUS a one-way ticket to Creepy Town.

And it doesn’t stop at jump scares and soap suds. There’ll be candy handed out, creepy characters lurking in the foam, and if you’re really lucky... maybe a wicked Clown will pop up on your windshield mid-scrub. That would be amazing.

I mean, let’s be honest. Bird poop on your windshield is already scary. So a haunted tunnel full of shrieking zombies and a clean ride? TERRIFYINGLY AWESOME.

I’m already a fan of Tommy’s Express (they’re fast, clean, and don’t judge you for the french fry graveyard under your seat), but this Tunnel of Terror idea? Genius. Absolute Halloween gold.

So if you’re cruising around this spooky season looking for something unique, and your car's covered in bugs and mystery goo, why not kill two birds with one stone? (Not real birds. We love birds.)

Get your scare on AND roll out clean.

Tunnel of Terror. Be there. Or beware.

Haunted Car Wash Video: