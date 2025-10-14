ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Katy Perry Plays Taylor Swift’s New Song on Instagram

Melissa Lianne
A split image of Katy Perry on the left and Taylor Swift on the right.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images / Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Katy Perry shared Swift's "Eldest Daughter" on her Instagram stories on Oct. 10, as reported by PopCrave. She posted a clip while playing the track from The Life of a Showgirl, Swift's twelfth studio album.

Swift's latest work crushed previous records, moving 3.5 million units in week one — surpassing Adele's mark, as reported by Fandom Wire.

Released Oct. 3, "Eldest Daughter" sits at track five on the hit album. Swift worked with Max Martin and Shelby to craft the song's sound.

In her track notes, Swift shared the meaning: "You have a life that you portray to other people or what you portray on social media, and then you have the you that everyone gets to know, who has earned the right to be closest to you."

SoapCentral reports how fans rushed to X with reactions. "Queen supporting another queen love seeing this," @Joelyn45205201 wrote. @daniel_ana26 chimed in, "Love how she's supporting her colleague."

This marks another step in their mended bond. Back in 2014, tension sparked when Swift seemingly took aim at Perry with her hit Bad Blood. But the ice thawed in 2017 as Perry sent an olive branch before the Reputation Tour kicked off. Three years later, Swift crafted a special blanket for Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby girl.

The Life of a Showgirl weaves personal tales about Swift and Travis Kelce. In "Wood," she opens up about their connection — her first direct words about their time together.

Check out "Eldest Daughter" below.

Katy PerryTaylor Swift
Melissa LianneWriter
