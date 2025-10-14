I'm a huge reader and always love finding new authors and Nick Greenberg's "The Culinary Caper" serves up suspense and flavor.

Reading is one of my favorite things to do. I've been a big reader for as long as I can remember. I make it a part of my day when I get home in the afternoon and every night before bed. There really is nothing for me like getting lost in a good book. While I veer every now and then, I do tend to consume a lot of the same kinds. Usually they're crime driven with a good mystery or a psychological thriller. I love a book that is so filled with suspense I can't put it down. And that's exactly what I found with Nick Greenberg's "The Culinary Caper".

I'm always excited when I find a new author to check out. Nick Greenberg sent me a copy of his new book "The Culinary Caper" for review and I couldn't put it down. It's about a food truck chef named Anton who is a bit down on his luck, so he turns to his friend Ricky to make some money. However this money comes with a risk while the pair partakes in art heists at homes of very high-profile people. This novel had all the good stuff. Humor, action, romance, suspense and even Russian mobsters who had you on edge wondering what might happen next. I even told Nick that this book needs to be made into a movie, it reads just like one. Hello Netflix!

Even though I just finished "The Culinary Caper", I'm already waiting for Nick Greenberg's next book. And when I saw that this is the first novel in what will be the "By Cook or by Crook Series", I really can't wait for another.