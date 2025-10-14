Selena Gomez Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Revival’ With Nostalgic Instagram Post and New Merchandise

Selena Gomez marked ten years since Revival hit the airwaves with fresh merchandise and a social post on October 9. She shared old photos and put out special items for fans.

"Happy 10 YEARS of my album Revival!!! The year was 2015, I had bangs and thought I was a rockstar," wrote Gomez in her Instagram post. "What a time!! Thank you for those who have sang to every song with me and for making that chapter of my life so memorable!! LOVE YOU ♥️"

The pictures catch her mid-performance and meeting with fans during the 2016 tour. One snapshot shows her beneath giant balloon letters spelling the album's name.

Revival shot straight to the top spot on Billboard 200 when it came out on Oct. 9, 2015. Two singles, "Hands to Myself" and "Same Old Love," made it big, landing in Billboard's top 10.

New items for sale include a special deluxe vinyl with extra tracks, plus a hoodie and t-shirt.

In the years since Revival, the star has done much more than just sing. Her makeup brand Rare Beauty turned her into a billionaire by 2024. She won Emmys for her work in Only Murders in the Building and earned a Golden Globe nod for acting in Emilia Pérez last year.

She wed music maker Benny Blanco in a Santa Barbara ceremony last month. Their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, dropped in March.

Next up, she'll put out a new single, "In the Dark," for Netflix's Nobody Wants This second season — her first song since the wedding bells rang.