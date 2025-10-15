Justin Bieber Prepares for Record-Breaking Coachella Amid Romantic Getaway and Family Celebrations

Justin Bieber struck a record-breaking $10 million deal to headline Coachella 2026.

The pop star went straight to Goldenvoice to negotiate without an agent, bypassing typical industry channels. "It's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own," a source told Rolling Stone.

His take-home pay will hit $5 million per weekend. This tops the earnings of past stars like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd. By cutting out agents and managing talks directly, he keeps the full amount.

While this news broke, Bieber spent time at Lake Louise in Banff National Park with his wife, Hailey. On Oct. 12, they shared social media snapshots of their mountain adventures — paddling canoes and taking in the views. "Both Justin and Hailey are thriving right now. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, he's on top of the charts, and she's breaking records in beauty," according to a source reported by People.

This festival booking marks his return to live shows. His team plans to create something extraordinary. "His 2026 Coachella performance won't just be a headlining set, but a once-in-a-generation spectacle from a once-in-a-generation pop icon," the source revealed to Rolling Stone.

Success follows him into the studio, too. His albums Swag and Swag II keep climbing the charts. The newest release includes "I Do," which pays tribute to his marriage. The lyrics "I do / I mean it when I say that I do / Nobody gets to touch you / I do / You'll always be the one that I choose," flow through the track.

Meanwhile, Hailey's business ventures soar. E.l.f. Cosmetics bought Rhode Skin for $1 billion this year. The deal includes $800 million upfront, with potential for $200 million more based on growth. In August, they celebrated their son Jack Blues Bieber turning one.

"Becoming parents has only deepened their bond — Jack is the center of everything for them," shared an insider with People.