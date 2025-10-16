10cc Member Graham Gouldman Gives Thumbs Up to Doja Cat’s Fresh Spin on ‘I’m Not in Love’

10cc's Graham Gouldman backed Doja Cat's take on "I'm Not in Love" in her 2023 track "Shutcho." The 79-year-old musician shared his thoughts about this fresh spin on their 1975 hit.

"I'm down with the kids, man! I don't mind these things. It's great if it works artistically, and it also helps to bring the music of 10cc to a different audience that wouldn't have normally bothered with it," Gouldman said, as reported by Female First.

The song keeps finding new life. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy picked it up in 2014, sparking interest from younger viewers. "When it appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, that gave it a boost, particularly with a younger audience," Gouldman said, per Female First.

Doja Cat isn't the only one taking on the classic song. News of The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and The Killers' Brandon Flowers teaming up to cover "I'm Not in Love" caught him by surprise. "Really?! Our publishers never tell us anything! That's brilliant. I liked The Pretenders' version; I just love Chrissie Hynde's voice."

Artists across genres have put their mark on the track. Queen Latifah transformed it on her album Trav'lin' Light, while Kelsey Lu's version was featured in the HBO series Euphoria. The Pretenders took on the song for the film Indecent Proposal in 1993.